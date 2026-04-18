Victor Hedman News: Remains unavailable
Hedman (personal) has resumed skating and is back with his teammates, but it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN on Saturday.
Hedman hasn't played since March 19 against Vancouver due to an illness and a personal matter. Despite being back with the team, it's unclear when he will resume practicing, and he remains unavailable for now. Hedman, who is still on long-term injured reserve, had one goal, 16 assists, 50 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and 19 hits in 33 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season.
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