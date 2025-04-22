Victor Hedman News: Sends power-play assist

Hedman supplied a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

Hedman has earned a goal and six assists over his last seven games, with four of those seven points coming on the power play. The 34-year-old defenseman had another strong campaign, earning 15 goals, 66 points (26 on the power play), 181 shots on net, 133 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 79 regular-season contests. He'll be the Lightning's top blueliner throughout the postseason.