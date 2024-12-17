Fantasy Hockey
Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman News: Set to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Hedman (lower body) will play against Columbus on Tuesday, according to Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Hedman will return to the top pairing and first power-play unit after missing the last two games. He has generated four goals, 25 points, 64 shots on net and 47 blocked shots across 26 appearances this season. With Hedman back in the lineup, Declan Carlile will be a healthy scratch versus the Blue Jackets.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
