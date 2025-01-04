Victor Hedman News: Set to play

Hedman (head) is expected to play Saturday versus the Kings, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Hedman was injured in the third period of Thursday's game against the Sharks, but it doesn't look like the issue will cost him additional time. The 34-year-old defenseman is slated to play on the top pairing and first power-play unit. Hedman has been limited to three assists over his last seven contests since returning from a lower-body injury Dec. 17.