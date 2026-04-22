Victor Hedman News: Set to travel with team
Hedman (personal) is expected to travel with the Lightning to Montreal ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the Canadiens, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Head coach Jon Cooper indicated Tuesday that Hedman was unlikely to return during the first round of the playoffs, but it's at least encouraging that he'll travel with the team to continue the first-round series. Whether he'll be able to return at some point against Montreal remain to be seen, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Hedman See More
-
General NHL Article
Five Lessons Learned from 2025-26Yesterday
-
General NHL Article
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL Season2 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners7 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Hedman See More