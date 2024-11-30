Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman News: Sets franchise career assist record

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 10:50pm

Hedman had two assists in a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

With the helpers, Hedman set a new Tampa Bay career assist record with 590, passing Martin St. Louis (588). He's also the fourth active defender to hit the 750 point make. The others? Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Kris Letang. That's heady territory. Hedman has four goals, 18 assists, 59 shots and 43 blocks in 23 games. He's headed to the Hall of Fame, and we get to watch as he helps carry our fantasy squads on his way there.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now