Victor Hedman News: Six points in last five games

Hedman had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 6-2 victory over Boston.

Hedman opened the game early in the first period when he scored on a scramble in front of the net. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games as well as six points (three goals, three assists) and 12 shots in his past five contests. Hedman's one of the NHL's best all-around defenders and a fantasy pillar.