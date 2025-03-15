Fantasy Hockey
Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman News: Six points in last five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 10:04pm

Hedman had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 6-2 victory over Boston.

Hedman opened the game early in the first period when he scored on a scramble in front of the net. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games as well as six points (three goals, three assists) and 12 shots in his past five contests. Hedman's one of the NHL's best all-around defenders and a fantasy pillar.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
