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Victor Hedman News: Taking leave of absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 12:28pm

Hedman (personal) is taking a temporary leave of absence, the Lightning announced Wednesday.

Hedman missed Tampa Bay's past three games due to an illness, which has led to Emil Lilleberg playing regularly. Hedman has a goal and 17 points in 33 appearances in 2025-26. He will regain his top-four role once he's ready to return.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
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