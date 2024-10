Hedman dished out two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hedman has yet to find the back of the net this season, but he remains heavily involved in the Lightning's offensive scheme and currently leads the team with six assists, ranking second in the league in that category among defensemen. Goals should come sooner rather than later for Hedman, though, as he's also averaging 3.0 shots per game.