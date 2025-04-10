Fantasy Hockey
Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman News: Two PP points against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 6:13am

Hedman scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Both points came in the third period, with Hedman's tally midway through the frame being the one that forced OT. It was the veteran blueliner's third multi-point performance in the last seven games, a stretch in which he's collected three goals and nine points. and Hedman is up to 15 goals on the season -- the fourth time in his career he's reached that plateau. Wednesday's effort also gives him 25 power-play points on the campaign, the sixth time he's hit that milestone.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
