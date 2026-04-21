Victor Hedman headshot

Victor Hedman News: Unlikely to return during first round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Hedman (personal) is not expected to play during the first-round series after head coach Jon Cooper told reporters the blueliner was on "the doubtful side for this series," Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Hedman has rejoined the team for optional game-day skates but continues to work his way back into the lineup. The blueliner has been on the shelf since March 19 versus the Canucks, a stretch of 16 games on the shelf. Still, once Hedman is given the all-clear, he should be a lock to resume eating up big minutes on the blue line and logging time with one of the power-play units.

Victor Hedman
Tampa Bay Lightning
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