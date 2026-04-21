Victor Hedman News: Unlikely to return during first round
Hedman (personal) is not expected to play during the first-round series after head coach Jon Cooper told reporters the blueliner was on "the doubtful side for this series," Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Hedman has rejoined the team for optional game-day skates but continues to work his way back into the lineup. The blueliner has been on the shelf since March 19 versus the Canucks, a stretch of 16 games on the shelf. Still, once Hedman is given the all-clear, he should be a lock to resume eating up big minutes on the blue line and logging time with one of the power-play units.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Hedman See More
-
General NHL Article
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL SeasonYesterday
-
General NHL Article
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners6 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet6 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments9 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Win at All Costs15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Hedman See More