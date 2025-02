Mancini was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Sunday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Mancini will rejoin Vancouver ahead of Sunday's game in Utah with Quinn Hughes (oblique) still considered day-to-day. Mancini appeared in 15 NHL games with the Rangers earlier this season, logging a goal and five points, before joining the Canucks in the JT.. Miller trade.