Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Victor Mancini headshot

Victor Mancini News: Called up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Mancini was recalled by the Rangers on Friday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Mancini was sent to AHL Hartford last week but will rejoin the NHL club after spending just over a week in the minors. The 22-year-old has made nine appearances for the Rangers to begin the year, tallying a goal, four points, 11 blocked shots and seven hits while averaging 15:21 of ice time.

Victor Mancini
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now