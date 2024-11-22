Victor Mancini News: Called up Friday

Mancini was recalled by the Rangers on Friday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Mancini was sent to AHL Hartford last week but will rejoin the NHL club after spending just over a week in the minors. The 22-year-old has made nine appearances for the Rangers to begin the year, tallying a goal, four points, 11 blocked shots and seven hits while averaging 15:21 of ice time.