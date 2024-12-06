Fantasy Hockey
Victor Mancini headshot

Victor Mancini News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Mancini was recalled from AHL Hartford on Friday.

Mancini's promotion comes amid reports that Jacob Trouba is either being traded or waived ahead of Friday's matchup with Pittsburgh, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic. Either way, the news means Mancini should be back in the lineup against the Penguins, likely in a third-pairing role alongside Zac Jones. In 10 games for the Rangers this year, Mancini registered one goal on 13 shots, three assists and seven hits while averaging 15:25 of ice time.

Victor Mancini
New York Rangers
