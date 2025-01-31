Victor Mancini News: Dealt to Vancouver

Mancini was traded to the Canucks from the Rangers on Friday, along with Filip Chytil and a protected first-round draft pick, in exchange for J.T. Miller, Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington, Larry Brooks of the New York Post and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet report.

Mancini is a 22-year-old blueliner who likely has a bright future ahead of him in a shutdown role. He had five points in 15 appearances with the Rangers this season but had been with AHL Hartford since Dec. 18. Mancini added 10 points over 23 outings with the Wolf Pack. He could get a look with the Canucks are some point, as Vincent Desharnais has underwhelmed, but it's unclear exactly where Mancini slots into Vancouver's organizational depth on defense at this time.