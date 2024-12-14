Victor Mancini News: Earns helper in loss

Mancini managed an assist, three hits and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

This was Mancini's first point since Oct. 29. The 22-year-old has been on and off of the Rangers' roster in that time, but he's stuck around since Jacob Trouba was traded to the Ducks on Dec. 6. Mancini has a total of five points, 20 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating over his first 15 NHL appearances.