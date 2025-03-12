Victor Mancini News: Garners assist in shootout win

Mancini picked up an assist and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Mancini was forced into a larger role after Elias Pettersson (upper body) left Wednesday's contest in the first period. The 22-year-old Mancini saw a career-high 18:32 of ice time while picking up some of the slack, and he was able to deliver the secondary helper on the other Elias Pettersson's third-period goal to tie the game. This gave Mancini five points, 24 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 19 hits and a minus-2 rating over 20 appearances between the Canucks and the Rangers this season.