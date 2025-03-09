Victor Mancini News: Gets first point with new team

Mancini logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Mancini has played in two straight games for the Canucks, and he should have steady playing time now that Carson Soucy is with the Rangers. Mancini is up to six points, 22 shots on net, 18 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 18 appearances between the Canucks and the Rangers as a rookie this season. He'll continues to fill a third-pairing role at least until Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) is ready to return.