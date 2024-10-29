Victor Mancini News: Hands out assist in loss

Mancini notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Mancini was a healthy scratch Saturday versus the Ducks, but he drew back into the lineup over Zac Jones for Tuesday's game. The 22-year-old Mancini has collected four points, 12 shots on net, six hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through his first eight NHL appearances. He may not play on an every-game basis, but he's proven himself capable of handling a third-pairing role, and he should still get decent playing time since the Rangers are only carrying three right-shot defensemen on the roster.