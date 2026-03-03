Victor Mancini headshot

Victor Mancini News: Headed back to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Mancini was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

With Tyler Myers being held out of the Canucks lineup during potential trade talks, Mancini was likely called up to ensure that Vancouver will have six healthy defensemen ahead of Wednesday's game. The 23-year-old Mancini is still hunting for his first NHL point through 10 games this season, but he's made a solid impact with Abbotsford, posting 12 points, a plus-one rating and 52 shots on net across 33 appearances. Expect Mancini to step into Vancouver's third defensive pairing in the team's clash against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Victor Mancini
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mancini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Mancini See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
155 days ago
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
NHL
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
Author Image
Michael Finewax
359 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Miller Time
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Miller Time
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 5, 2025
Hutch's Hockey: Change Of Scenery
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Change Of Scenery
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
February 3, 2025
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 2
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Sunday, February 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
February 2, 2025