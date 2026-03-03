Victor Mancini News: Headed back to majors

Mancini was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

With Tyler Myers being held out of the Canucks lineup during potential trade talks, Mancini was likely called up to ensure that Vancouver will have six healthy defensemen ahead of Wednesday's game. The 23-year-old Mancini is still hunting for his first NHL point through 10 games this season, but he's made a solid impact with Abbotsford, posting 12 points, a plus-one rating and 52 shots on net across 33 appearances. Expect Mancini to step into Vancouver's third defensive pairing in the team's clash against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.