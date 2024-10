Mancini logged an assist, one shot on net and one hit in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Mancini supplied the secondary helper on New York's final score late in the third period. It was the third consecutive game with a point for the rookie blueliner, who potted his first NHL goal last week against Detroit. The 22-year-old native of Michigan has one goal, two assists, 10 shots, four hits, seven blocks and plus-3 through six appearances.