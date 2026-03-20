Victor Mancini News: Inks two-year extension
Mancini signed a two-year, $2 million contract extension with the Canucks on Friday.
Mancini will get a chance to stay in the Canucks' organization as a potential building block on the blue line. He has failed to record a point over 18 appearances this season, adding eight shots on net, 22 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating. While his short-term future is secured, there's no guarantee he'll be an everyday option for Vancouver during his new deal.
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