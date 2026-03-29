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Victor Mancini News: Records first point of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Mancini notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

The helper was Mancini's first point of the campaign. The 23-year-old defenseman is poised to compete for third-pairing minutes to close out this season. He's added 11 shots on net, 26 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 20 appearances with the low-scoring Canucks in 2025-26.

Victor Mancini
Vancouver Canucks
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