Victor Olofsson Injury: Back from conditioning loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Olofsson (lower body) returned from AHL Henderson on Friday because he's completed his conditioning loan, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Olofsson hasn't played in the NHL since Oct. 15 due to the injury. Although he was sent to Henderson on Nov. 18, he didn't draw into the lineup for the minor-league squad during his stint. It's unclear if Olofsson will be an option for the Golden Knights' game against Winnipeg on Friday.

