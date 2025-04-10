Victor Olofsson Injury: Game-time call

Olofsson will be a game-time decision against the Kraken on Thursday after picking up an illness, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Olofsson wasn't on the ice for Thursday's game-day skate due to his illness but remains in contention to face Seattle. If Olofsson can't give it a go Thursday, Alexander Holtz could step into a third-line role in his stead. In his last seven contests, Olofsson notched three goals and two assists, including one helper with the man advantage.