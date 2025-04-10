Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Olofsson headshot

Victor Olofsson Injury: Game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 12:22pm

Olofsson will be a game-time decision against the Kraken on Thursday after picking up an illness, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Olofsson wasn't on the ice for Thursday's game-day skate due to his illness but remains in contention to face Seattle. If Olofsson can't give it a go Thursday, Alexander Holtz could step into a third-line role in his stead. In his last seven contests, Olofsson notched three goals and two assists, including one helper with the man advantage.

Victor Olofsson
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now