Victor Olofsson Injury: Game-time call
Olofsson will be a game-time decision against the Kraken on Thursday after picking up an illness, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Olofsson wasn't on the ice for Thursday's game-day skate due to his illness but remains in contention to face Seattle. If Olofsson can't give it a go Thursday, Alexander Holtz could step into a third-line role in his stead. In his last seven contests, Olofsson notched three goals and two assists, including one helper with the man advantage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now