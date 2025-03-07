Victor Olofsson Injury: Unavailable Friday

Olofsson will miss Friday's clash against Pittsburgh due to a lower-body injury, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Olofsson isn't expected to miss much time, so perhaps he'll be an option Sunday versus the Kings. The 29-year-old has 11 goals and 22 points in 40 appearances with Vegas in 2024-25. Cole Schwindt (lower body) might draw back into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 18, but he's regarded as a game-time decision. If Schwindt is unavailable too, then the Golden Knights might dress seven defensemen.