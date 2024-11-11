Fantasy Hockey
Victor Olofsson headshot

Victor Olofsson Injury: Won't travel for upcoming road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday that Olofsson (lower body) won't travel with the Golden Knights during their upcoming road trip, which begins Wednesday in Anaheim, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Cassidy said that he thinks Olofsson has "turned a corner" in his recovery process, but he still needs time before he's in the mix to return to game action, and he'll be unavailable for at least three more games. A better idea of Olofsson's return timetable could come into focus once he gets back on the ice for practice and ramps up his activity level.

