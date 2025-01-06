Fantasy Hockey
Victor Olofsson headshot

Victor Olofsson News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Olofsson (illness) participated in Monday's practice, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Olofsson should be available to play versus San Jose on Tuesday after missing Saturday's 3-1 win over Buffalo. He has produced eight goals, 13 points and 40 shots on net across 18 appearances this season. Olofsson will probably replace Tanner Laczynski in Tuesday's lineup after the latter returned to AHL Henderson on Sunday.

