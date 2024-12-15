Fantasy Hockey
Victor Olofsson headshot

Victor Olofsson News: Back-to-back goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Olofsson scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

The Swede has found the back of the net in back-to-back for the first time this season, and he's up to four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games. The 29-year-old missed 20 games between Oct. 17 and Nov. 29 due to a lower-body injury, but he's been making his presence felt since returning to the lineup.

Victor Olofsson
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
