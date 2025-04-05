Victor Olofsson News: Deals helper Saturday

Olofsson logged an assist and nine shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Olofsson was taking every chance that came to him, especially on the first of Vegas' two power plays in the game. While he didn't cash in himself, he was able to help out on a Reilly Smith goal midway through the second period. Olofsson has four points and 15 shots on net over his last five contests despite playing in a bottom-six role. He's up to 26 points, 96 shots, 23 hits and a plus-14 rating across 52 appearances this season.