Victor Olofsson News: Deposits game-winner versus Canucks

Olofsson scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Olofsson snapped a four-game goal drought when he scored with 3:14 left in the third period. This tally stood as his fourth game-winner out of 14 goals this season. The winger is up to 27 points, 101 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 53 appearances. He continues to see middle-six minutes at even strength as well as a spot on the power play.