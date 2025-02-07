Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Victor Olofsson headshot

Victor Olofsson News: Gathers helper Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Olofsson logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Olofsson snapped a six-game point drought with the assist on Shea Theodore's second-period tally. While he's seen top-line minutes at even strength recently, Olofsson hasn't cashed in on the opportunity, leaving the door open for Mark Stone to return to that role eventually. Olofsson has 20 points, 65 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 34 appearances, production that makes him a good fit for the middle six.

Victor Olofsson
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now