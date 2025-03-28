Victor Olofsson News: Pots pair of goals Friday

Olofsson scored twice on four shots and added a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Olofsson ended a nine-game point drought and 20-game goal drought when he put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 in the second period. That lead didn't last, but he added the equalizer at 2:06 of the third to even things up at 3-3. The 29-year-old winger has had positive moments this season, but he's done little while limited to bottom-six minutes recently. He's up to 13 goals, 24 points, 85 shots on net and a plus-14 rating across 48 appearances.