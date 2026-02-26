Victor Olofsson headshot

Victor Olofsson News: Puts away goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Olofsson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Olofsson ended his six-game point drought with the tally. The Avalanche are about as healthy as they've been all season, so expect Olofsson to fill a third-line role with power-play time going forward. He has 11 goals, 25 points, 105 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 56 appearances this season, a little behind his 29-point effort from the same number of outings with Vegas in the 2024-25 regular season.

Victor Olofsson
Colorado Avalanche
