Victor Olofsson headshot

Victor Olofsson News: Scores first goal in Calgary colors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Olofsson scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

This was Olofsson's first goal and second point in seven games with the Flames since he was dealt from the Avalanche in the Nazem Kadri deal. The 30-year-old Olofsson continues to fill a bottom-six role at even strength, but he has also maintained power-play time with his new team. For the season, the winger has 12 goals, 27 points, 127 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 67 appearances.

Victor Olofsson
Calgary Flames
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