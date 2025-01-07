Victor Olofsson News: Scores game-winner on power play

Olofsson scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Olofsson missed Saturday's game against the Sabres due to an illness, but he practiced Monday and was back in the lineup Tuesday. The 29-year-old winger appears to have temporarily lost his top-line spot -- Tanner Pearson moved up in Olofsson's absence and stayed there for Tuesday's game. For the season, Olofsson has nine goals, five assists, 46 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 19 appearances.