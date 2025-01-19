Fantasy Hockey
Victor Olofsson headshot

Victor Olofsson News: Scores goal vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Olofsson scored a goal and took two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Olofsson found the back of the net for the first time since Jan.7, when he netted a goal in a 4-2 win over the Sharks. This goal allowed him to extend his point streak to three contests, a span in which he's recorded one goal and three assists. The 29-year-old winger has been limited to 25 appearances this season, but he's been productive when available due to his 10 goals and 18 total points in that span.

Victor Olofsson
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
