Victor Olofsson News: Scores power-play goal in win
Olofsson scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.
Olofsson found twine for the fourth time this season, but it was a huge goal for the Golden Knights, as it evened the game with 1:49 left in the final period. Olofsson missed 20 straight games between Oct. 17 and Nov. 29 due to a lower-body injury and a conditioning spell in the AHL, but he's posted one goal and two assists in five games since returning to the Golden Knights.
