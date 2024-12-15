Fantasy Hockey
Victor Olofsson

Victor Olofsson News: Scores twice in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Olofsson scored two goals, including one on the power play, and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Olofsson has four goals over his last three games. The 29-year-old winger is up to seven tallies (four on the power play), two assists, 27 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 11 appearances. Olofsson may be considered for a move to the top line after Ivan Barbashev (upper body) was injured in Sunday's contest.

Victor Olofsson
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
