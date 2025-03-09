Fantasy Hockey
Victor Olofsson headshot

Victor Olofsson News: Set to play against Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Olofsson (lower body) is warming up ahead of Sunday's game against the Kings, indicating that he'll be available for the matchup, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Olofsson missed Friday's win over Pittsburgh and was considered a game-time decision for Sunday. However, he's been cleared to return following a one-game absence. The 29-year-old has recorded points in three of his last seven appearances, logging three assists, four hits and a blocked shot while averaging 12:28 of ice time in that span.

Victor Olofsson
Vegas Golden Knights
