Victor Ostman News: Headed back to AHL

Ostman was reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday.

Ostman made his NHL debut Tuesday against Utah, stopping all 12 shots he faced after starter Joey Daccord got tagged for seven goals. The 24-year-old will continue to gain experience in the AHL, where he's made four starts with a 2-1-1 record, 2.00 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Ostman's move suggests that Philipp Grubauer (illness), who missed Tuesday's game against Utah, could return for Thursday's matchup against the Golden Knights.