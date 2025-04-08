Victor Ostman News: Makes NHL debut in relief
Ostman stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief of Joey Daccord in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to Utah.
Ostman was sharp, though Utah had eased up a bit after torching Daccord for seven goals on 29 shots. Ostman spent much of the campaign at ECHL Kansas City, going 21-7-4 with a 2.52 GAA and a .903 save percentage. He's also made four AHL appearances with a 2-1-1 record, 2.00 GAA and a .927 save percentage. His stay in the NHL is likely to be short, and the 24-year-old is likely looking at another year or two of AHL action before contending for an NHL job despite this respectable debut with the Kraken.
