Victor Ostman News: Posts shutout over Eagles
Ostman logged a 19-save shutout in AHL Coachella Valley's 2-0 win over Colorado on Friday.
Ostman held the fort until the Firebirds broke through at 17:30 of the third period. For the season, Ostman is 12-11-3 with a 2.78 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 26 games. This was his second shutout of the campaign and the third of his AHL career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Ostman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Ostman See More