Victor Ostman News: Posts shutout over Eagles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Ostman logged a 19-save shutout in AHL Coachella Valley's 2-0 win over Colorado on Friday.

Ostman held the fort until the Firebirds broke through at 17:30 of the third period. For the season, Ostman is 12-11-3 with a 2.78 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 26 games. This was his second shutout of the campaign and the third of his AHL career.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Victor Ostman
