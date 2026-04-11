Victor Ostman News: Recalled from AHL

Ostman was summoned from AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Ostman has spent the entire season in the AHL, posting a 17-14-3 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 35 games. The Swedish netminder made his NHL debut last April, stopping all 12 shots in relief, in a 7-1 loss to Utah. Ostman will replace Joey Daccord (lower-body) in the Seattle lineup Saturday against Calgary.