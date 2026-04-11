Victor Ostman headshot

Victor Ostman News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Ostman was summoned from AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Ostman has spent the entire season in the AHL, posting a 17-14-3 record with a 2.77 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 35 games. The Swedish netminder made his NHL debut last April, stopping all 12 shots in relief, in a 7-1 loss to Utah. Ostman will replace Joey Daccord (lower-body) in the Seattle lineup Saturday against Calgary.

Victor Ostman
Seattle Kraken
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