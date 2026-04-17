Victor Ostman News: Returns to AHL

Ostman was sent to AHL Coachella Valley on Friday.

Ostman stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 2-0 loss to Colorado on Thursday in his lone NHL appearance of 2025-26. The Kraken didn't make the playoffs, but Coachella Valley did, so Ostman will get some more work with the minor-league squad. The 25-year-old netminder had a 2.77 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 35 regular-season outings with Coachella Valley in 2025-26.