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Victor Ostman News: Shows well in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Ostman stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Avalanche.

He didn't face the full brunt of Colorado's attack, as the hosts rested a few players. Ostman still faced plenty of pressure, but he put forth a good effort. The Kraken lost because they couldn't solve opposing goalie Scott Wedgewood. With the Kraken's season over, expect Ostman and Niklas Kokko to be reassigned to AHL Coachella Valley in the coming days.

Victor Ostman
Seattle Kraken
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