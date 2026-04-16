Victor Ostman News: Slated to start finale

Ostman will guard the road goal versus the Avalanche on Thursday.

Head coach Lane Lambert didn't specifically name Ostman, but referenced the goalie for the game is making his first appearance. That's true for Ostman, who has spent the bulk of the year in the AHL with Coachella Valley, going 17-14-3 with a 2.77 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 35 games. He came up from the AHL over the weekend to provide depth while Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer close out the season on the shelf due to their respective lower-body injuries.