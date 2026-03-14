Victor Soderstrom headshot

Victor Soderstrom News: Tallies twice in AHL blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Soderstrom scored two goals in AHL Providence's 7-0 win over Hartford on Saturday.

Soderstrom has seven goals and 17 assists over 45 appearances in the AHL this season. He also logged one helper in eight NHL outings. The Bruins don't appear to have room for him in the NHL, as they're already carrying eight healthy blueliners.

Victor Soderstrom
Boston Bruins
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