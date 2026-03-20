Victor Soderstrom News: Three points in AHL win
Soderstrom scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Providence's 4-3 win over Utica on Friday.
Soderstrom has five points over his last four games. He's gotten on the scoresheet in nine of his last 15 outings to show some consistency late in the campaign. Overall, Soderstrom has eight goals, 27 points, 79 shots on net and a plus-9 rating across 48 appearances.
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