Viking Gustafsson-Nyberg News: Game-time decision
Gustafsson-Nyberg (not injury related) will be a game-time decision against St. Louis on Monday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Gustafsson-Nyberg signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Minnesota on Thursday. He had one assist in two games for AHL Iowa after finishing his second season with UConn in 2025-26. If his paperwork clears in time for Monday's matchup against the Blues, then he will make his NHL debut.
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